At Basalt Mountain Gardens, our mission is to inspire and co-create beautiful, inviting, interactive outdoor spaces that bring joy, entertaining, learning, healing and relaxation to people's lives. We are inspired by Mother Nature, creating a sanctuary and oasis for humans, honeybees, songbirds, and wildlife.
We believe that gardening is a way of life, to be enjoyed
in your tea, meal and vase.
We offer a wide range of gardening services, including garden coaching, mentoring, consultation, design, installation and recommendations in the areas of homestead elements & ideas, children gardens, live green roofs, harvesting, beekeeping, preserving, tea herb drying, composting, and floristry.
Our gardens can be found in commercial properties, public spaces,
and private residences.
At Basalt Mountain Gardens, we use organic, homeodynamic and permaculture principles and skills to help create aesthetically pleasing outdoor spaces. Creating closed loop garden systems that require little external inputs, reintegrating resources, plants and materials back into the gardens in a dynamic self-sustaining system.
Robb and Ginger started gardening and building at 9,400' over 30 years ago inspired by Bill Mollison's book, Permaculture: A Designer's Manual.
We have integrated our love and passion for growing food and being outside digging in the dirt. With our collective experience building, growing and creating our own homestead, our gardens are more than just a source of beauty but gives us purpose and meaningful contribution to the ecosystem, community and overall health.
Check out this video about our homestead.
Interested in seeing Basalt Mountain Gardens geothermal greenhouse with the designers and creators, Robb and Ginger?
Enjoy a full 1-hour tour of our off grid passive solar, geothermal greenhouse and gain an understanding of how our geothermal and aquaponic system works and experience a temperate year-round growing space!
Meet with Robb and Ginger on site to share the possibilities.
Receive a hand drawn site plan of the possibilities of your property.
Send a email if you are interested in purchasing produce, teas, and hydrosols from our greenhouse, gardens, and hoop houses.
Add a footnote if this applies to your business
Copyright © 2024 Basalt Mountain Gardens - All Rights Reserved.
Powered by GoDaddy